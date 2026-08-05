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UAE weather update: Rain hits Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra as NCM issues cloud alert

Cloud formations spread over Al Dhafra, Al Ain and northern emirates through evening

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
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NCM warns of unstable conditions as storms build over Al Dhafra and eastern areas
NCM warns of unstable conditions as storms build over Al Dhafra and eastern areas
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: Rain has begun falling in the Bada Zayed area of the Al Dhafra region on Wednesday, as the UAE experiences convective cloud activity across several parts of the country.

According to a weather update shared by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), convective clouds are expected to affect the UAE from 1:30pm to 10pm on Wednesday, August 5.

The alert map shows cloud formations concentrated over large parts of Al Dhafra, as well as pockets over Al Ain and the Ras Al Khaimah-Fujairah border area.

Social media users shared visuals of rainfall in Bada Zayed, with local weather trackers reporting good rain over the area on Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay updated with NCM alerts, as convective clouds can bring sudden rainfall, strong winds, and reduced visibility.

The NCM continues to monitor weather conditions across the country and is expected to issue further updates as the situation develops.

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