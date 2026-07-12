UAE confirms missile threats detected outside borders, national systems on high alert

Authorities say situation stable, with round-the-clock monitoring and high readiness
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said the situation remains stable, with national systems maintaining the highest level of readiness.
NCEMA, in coordination with its strategic partners, confirmed that missile threats detected this morning were outside the UAE’s borders.
The authority said there are currently no indications of concern, while national monitoring systems continue operating around the clock to track developments.
NCEMA added that precautionary alerts are issued proactively, even when the likelihood of impact is low, and urged the public to rely on official channels for updates.
Earlier this morning, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, leading authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.
A nationwide phone alert thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities could resume.
Officials said all necessary measures remain in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions, with further updates to be issued through official channels.