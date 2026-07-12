GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE confirms missile threats detected outside borders, national systems on high alert

Authorities say situation stable, with round-the-clock monitoring and high readiness

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Officials urge reliance on state sources, warn public against spreading rumours
Officials urge reliance on state sources, warn public against spreading rumours
File photo

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said the situation remains stable, with national systems maintaining the highest level of readiness.

NCEMA, in coordination with its strategic partners, confirmed that missile threats detected this morning were outside the UAE’s borders.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The authority said there are currently no indications of concern, while national monitoring systems continue operating around the clock to track developments.

NCEMA added that precautionary alerts are issued proactively, even when the likelihood of impact is low, and urged the public to rely on official channels for updates.

Nationwide alert issued

Earlier this morning, the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed that air defence systems responded to a missile threat, leading authorities to issue precautionary alerts to residents across the country.

A nationwide phone alert thanked residents for their cooperation during the emergency and reassured the public that normal activities could resume.

Officials said all necessary measures remain in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruptions, with further updates to be issued through official channels.

Related Topics:
UAEIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

European Union (EU)'s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management platform, aims to boost security across the Schengen Area and changes the face of travel to the regional bloc.

Schengen: New digital border system expands

3m read
Airlines warn of missed flights and mounting chaos at Schengen checkpoints

Holiday havoc: New EU border rules gridlock airports

5m read
The corrective measures were carried out in line with approved emergency response procedures to minimise any disruption.

UAE authorities fix faulty emergency warning alerts

1m read
Passengers queue at immigration counters at Warsaw International Airport amid ongoing disruption linked to the EU’s new Entry/Exit System (EES), which has triggered long delays at several European airports.

IATA warns Europe airport chaos may worsen

4m read