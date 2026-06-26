False emergency alerts in UAE traced to technical malfunction: NCEMA

Authorities resolve early warning system glitch, urge public to rely on official updates
Dubai: The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said a technical fault in the UAE's early warning system on Friday evening resulted in incorrect emergency alerts being sent to residents.
The authority said the problem was identified shortly after the alerts were issued, with specialist teams moving quickly to fix the malfunction and restore normal service. It said the corrective measures were carried out in line with approved emergency response procedures to minimise any disruption.
NCEMA apologised for the erroneous alerts and thanked the public for its patience and cooperation while the issue was being resolved.
In its statement, the authority also acknowledged residents for relying on official updates during the incident, describing the response as a reflection of the community's awareness and sense of responsibility.
It urged the public not to circulate information from unofficial sources and to follow updates issued through approved government channels to help ensure accurate information reaches the public during emergencies.