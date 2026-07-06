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Dubai launches AI system to improve bus readiness

The system monitors more than 1,100 buses and supports 26 operational scenarios

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The system uses advanced technologies to reduce the time needed to make decisions and distribute buses from between 30 and 60 minutes to less than one minute.
The system uses advanced technologies to reduce the time needed to make decisions and distribute buses from between 30 and 60 minutes to less than one minute.
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Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an AI-supported system to manage and operate buses more efficiently across a wide range of operational scenarios. 

The system monitors more than 1,100 buses and supports 26 different operational scenarios, helping improve operational flexibility and the ability of buses to respond to changes affecting other public transport services, including the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram.

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The authority said the initiative would support service continuity, enhance the customer experience and raise the overall readiness of the public transport system.

The move reflects the RTA’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies to improve the efficiency, flexibility and sustainability of public transport, in line with Dubai’s smart city ambitions and its efforts to provide proactive services that meet customer expectations and keep pace with the city’s rapid growth.

Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Buses at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said the decision-support system was developed through the Bus Operations Control Centre in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Centre at the Corporate Technology Support Services sector.

He said the system uses advanced technologies to reduce the time needed to make decisions and distribute buses from between 30 and 60 minutes to less than one minute, improving response speed and the efficiency of operational resource management.

Al Zarouni added that the RTA had developed advanced real-time decision-making capabilities through its Artificial Intelligence Centre and the Dataiku enterprise platform, helping improve the management of operations and strengthen the authority’s leadership in using AI to support smart mobility.

The system uses real-time data, machine learning and advanced optimisation algorithms to identify the most suitable buses and direct them immediately according to operational needs, while maintaining the efficiency of the public transport network and reducing the impact on service levels.

The Bus Operations Control Centre plays a central role in ensuring the smooth flow and continuity of public transport services in Dubai. The new smart system marks a shift towards more efficient operations based on real-time data analysis and intelligent decision-making, helping improve service reliability and the customer experience.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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