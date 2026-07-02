Dubai Metro overhauls 262 escalators to improve safety and reliability

Dubai RTA and Keolis MHI complete work on nearly two-thirds of the system's escalators
Dubai: Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in partnership with Keolis MHI, has completed a major upgrade of escalators across the Dubai Metro network, with 262 escalators refurbished so far.
The figure represents about 63% of all escalators at Dubai Metro stations. The programme is aimed at improving safety, reliability and passenger comfort, while also extending the lifespan of key equipment.
The project is part of RTA's wider efforts to provide a smooth and safe travel experience for metro users and support Dubai's ambition to remain a global leader in smart and sustainable transport.
According to the RTA, the work involved detailed inspections and the replacement or refurbishment of key parts, including handrail belts, drive systems and motor units.
Dawood Alrais, Director of Rail Maintenance at RTA's Rail Agency, said the maintenance work was carefully scheduled to avoid disrupting services.
"The works are mainly carried out at night or during planned maintenance periods to ensure metro services continue normally during peak hours," he said.
Alrais added that the overhaul programme has already improved the performance of the escalators and made journeys more comfortable for passengers.
He said the upgrades have also reduced unexpected breakdowns and unplanned downtime, helping improve the overall efficiency of metro operations.
The project also ensures that the escalators meet the latest safety standards and reflects RTA's focus on maintaining high-quality transport infrastructure.
The initiative supports the goals of Dubai Vision 2030, which aims to make the emirate one of the world's best places to live and work through continuous investment in infrastructure and public services.