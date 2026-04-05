Iranian drone strikes damage Kuwait Ministries complex and power plants

Power and water distillation plants were targeted by a drone attack early Sunday morning
Kuwait has reported multiple Iranian drone attacks targeting key government and infrastructure facilities, including the Ministries Complex and power and water plants, causing significant material damage but no reported injuries.
The Ministry of Finance (MoF) said that the Ministries Complex was struck by hostile Iranian drones, resulting in substantial damage to the building. Emergency teams and relevant authorities were immediately deployed in line with approved safety measures to secure the site and assess the situation.
As a precaution, employees at the Ministries Complex will work remotely on Sunday, and visitors will not be received while authorities continue to evaluate the damage and ensure safety. The ministry said further updates will be issued as necessary.
In a separate statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed that two power and water distillation plants were also targeted by Iranian drones early Sunday morning.
Ministry spokesperson Fatima Jawhar Hayat said the attack caused significant material damage and forced the shutdown of two power generating units, though no casualties were reported. Technical teams activated emergency plans immediately in coordination with relevant authorities to maintain the safety and stability of electricity and water supplies.
Hayat added that technical teams are working around the clock to ensure continuity of essential services and minimize disruption to residents.