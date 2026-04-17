Police: Virginia ex-Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills his wife and then himself — he was once a rising star before scandal sank his career

He spiraled in recent years, according to court documents and a friend, and on Thursday — seven years after he nearly became governor — police say he killed himself and his wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, while their two children were home. The murder-suicide came in the middle of a divorce and just two weeks before a judge had told him he would have to move out of the home he shared with his estranged wife in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Annandale.