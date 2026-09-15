The prodigy who could have been India’s next Sachin Tendulkar

Dhruv Pandove was India’s next big cricketing star before tragedy struck
He was a batting prodigy, so precociously talented that comparisons with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar began almost immediately. At just 13, Dhruv Pandove made his first-class debut for Punjab, announcing himself as one of the most exciting young cricketers in the country.
Much like the excitement surrounding Vaibhav Suryavanshi today, Dhruv was once the cynosure of Indian cricket fans. He was being spoken about as a future India star. But his promising journey was tragically cut short on January 31, 1992, when he died in a road accident in Ambala. He was only 18.
The tragedy unfolded after Dhruv returned to Ambala from Odisha, where he had played in the Deodhar Trophy. From Ambala, he planned to travel to Patiala to spend some time with his parents before reporting for another match.
January in north India can be particularly unforgiving, with dense fog often reducing visibility on the roads to almost nothing. Chetan Sharma, then still an active cricketer, advised the teenager to wait and travel only when conditions improved.
But Dhruv was eager to get home. With a match against a touring side coming up in the next few days, he wanted to make the most of the little time he had with his parents. He decided to take a taxi to Patiala. He never made it.
The taxi was involved in a horrific accident. Dhruv was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. At 18, he was already knocking on the doors of India’s Test team.
Dhruv’s numbers explain why so many believed he was destined for greatness. He made his first-class debut at 13 – two years younger than Tendulkar was when he made his debut. He scored his maiden first-class century at 14, while Tendulkar reached his first hundred at 15. At 17 years and 341 days, Dhruv became the youngest player to score 1,000 runs in the Ranji Trophy.
He also represented Punjab in six List A matches. The comparisons with Tendulkar were inevitable. Tendulkar had already made his India debut, while Dhruv was desperate to join his young friend on the international stage. He believed that a big performance against the touring side could force the selectors to take notice. Then fate intervened.
Dhruv, the son of renowned cricket administrator MP Pandove, left behind a career that had barely begun but had already created enormous expectations. Those who played alongside him were struck not only by his talent but also by his maturity and fearlessness.
Anil Kumble, who played for South Zone in the same Deodhar Trophy match, later recalled Dhruv as a promising batsman.
“I remember Dhruva as a good, up-and-coming batsman. It was so sad to see a talent promise the world and then suddenly leave it.”
Former India and Punjab opener Vikram Rathour, who played alongside him, was equally convinced about what Dhruv could have achieved.
“He had a mature head on his shoulders and was very intelligent in cricket matters. He had a great future in the game.”
And then there were words from Ajay Jadeja that perhaps captured Dhruv’s personality better than anything else.
“He had so much life in him. I have not seen anyone that young so fearless. He could take on anyone. His spirit to fight was very infectious.”
Perhaps the most poignant tribute came years later from Tendulkar himself.
The Punjab Cricket Association had launched an all-India Under-19 invitation tournament in Dhruv’s memory and approached Tendulkar for his thoughts on the young cricketer, almost two decades after his death.
Tendulkar responded with a deeply personal note. He remembered Dhruv as a gifted left-handed batsman and a leg-break googly bowler who had achieved feats far beyond his years. More importantly, he remembered him as a friend.
Tendulkar recalled attending a month-long Under-15 camp with Dhruv in Indore. Even after dinner, the two would continue playing cricket in the corridor outside their rooms. Looking back, Tendulkar felt that his friendship with Dhruv had influenced his own early development.
He also wondered what Dhruv might have achieved had fate not intervened. That question has lingered for more than three decades.
Dhruv’s mother, devastated by the loss, reportedly became so fearful of cricket that when his younger brother Kunal wanted to pursue the sport, she prevented him from doing so and even burnt his cricket kit. The Pandove family never recovered completely from the tragedy.