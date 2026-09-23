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UAE steps up fake Emiratisation crackdown as firms face fines of up to Dh500,000

MoHRE uses AI and data analytics to detect attempts to circumvent Emiratisation rules

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Penalties rise sharply for companies found manipulating their workforce numbers or classifications to evade Emiratisation targets. The fine is Dh100,000 for a first violation, Dh300,000 for a second and Dh500,000 for a third violation under the Cabinet decision.
Penalties rise sharply for companies found manipulating their workforce numbers or classifications to evade Emiratisation targets. The fine is Dh100,000 for a first violation, Dh300,000 for a second and Dh500,000 for a third violation under the Cabinet decision.
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Dubai: The UAE is stepping up its crackdown on fake Emiratisation, using artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital monitoring to uncover attempts by private companies to circumvent national employment targets or improperly obtain benefits under the Nafis programme.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) warned that any attempt to manipulate the system or use fake Emiratisation would be dealt with firmly under existing laws and regulations. The ministry recently detected 377 cases of fake Emiratisation across 266 private-sector companies in the first half of 2026 through field inspections and digital monitoring, and has taken legal action against those involved.

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Under Cabinet Decision No. 43 of 2025, establishments involved in fake Emiratisation linked to Nafis initiatives and programmes face fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 for each worker. Nafis support may also be suspended and previously paid benefits recovered in applicable cases.

Penalties rise sharply for companies found manipulating their workforce numbers or classifications to evade Emiratisation targets. The fine is Dh100,000 for a first violation, Dh300,000 for a second and Dh500,000 for a third violation under the Cabinet decision.

MoHRE defines fake Emiratisation as registering an Emirati with an establishment and issuing a work permit and employment contract without a genuine employment relationship or actual job responsibilities. Such arrangements can be used to circumvent Emiratisation targets or improperly benefit from government incentives intended to support the employment and training of UAE citizens.

The ministry said it was continuously developing its monitoring and verification tools, drawing on digital systems and data analytics to detect unlawful practices and protect both Emirati employees and companies that comply with the rules.

The wider enforcement drive has significantly expanded the reach of labour inspections. MoHRE carried out about 212,000 inspection visits in the first half of 2026, using an AI-powered monitoring system to focus enforcement on higher-risk companies and activities. The number of private-sector establishments found breaching labour market legislation fell 15 per cent compared with the same period of 2025.

10% Emiratisation target in 2026

Private-sector companies employing 50 or more workers are required to increase Emiratisation in skilled positions by two percentage points annually, reaching a 10 per cent growth target by the end of 2026. Targeted companies are required to achieve annual growth of 2 per cent in skilled jobs, split into 1 per cent for the first half of the year and 1 per cent for the second half.

MoHRE said genuine Emiratisation went beyond registering a UAE citizen on a company's payroll. It required a productive employment relationship involving real duties and responsibilities and a career path that develops the employee's skills and capabilities.

Fake employment arrangements, the ministry warned, can distort labour-market indicators, divert incentives intended for genuine employment, deprive Emiratis of real career opportunities and disadvantage companies that invest in recruiting, training and developing national talent.

The ministry urged companies to comply with Emiratisation requirements and called on Emiratis not to participate in arrangements in which they are registered as employees without performing genuine work.

Suspected cases can be reported to MoHRE through its smart application or website, or by calling 600590000.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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