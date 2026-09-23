Under Cabinet Decision No. 43 of 2025, establishments involved in fake Emiratisation linked to Nafis initiatives and programmes face fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000 for each worker. Nafis support may also be suspended and previously paid benefits recovered in applicable cases.

Penalties rise sharply for companies found manipulating their workforce numbers or classifications to evade Emiratisation targets. The fine is Dh100,000 for a first violation, Dh300,000 for a second and Dh500,000 for a third violation under the Cabinet decision.

MoHRE defines fake Emiratisation as registering an Emirati with an establishment and issuing a work permit and employment contract without a genuine employment relationship or actual job responsibilities. Such arrangements can be used to circumvent Emiratisation targets or improperly benefit from government incentives intended to support the employment and training of UAE citizens.

The ministry said it was continuously developing its monitoring and verification tools, drawing on digital systems and data analytics to detect unlawful practices and protect both Emirati employees and companies that comply with the rules.

The wider enforcement drive has significantly expanded the reach of labour inspections. MoHRE carried out about 212,000 inspection visits in the first half of 2026, using an AI-powered monitoring system to focus enforcement on higher-risk companies and activities. The number of private-sector establishments found breaching labour market legislation fell 15 per cent compared with the same period of 2025.

10% Emiratisation target in 2026

Private-sector companies employing 50 or more workers are required to increase Emiratisation in skilled positions by two percentage points annually, reaching a 10 per cent growth target by the end of 2026. Targeted companies are required to achieve annual growth of 2 per cent in skilled jobs, split into 1 per cent for the first half of the year and 1 per cent for the second half.

MoHRE said genuine Emiratisation went beyond registering a UAE citizen on a company's payroll. It required a productive employment relationship involving real duties and responsibilities and a career path that develops the employee's skills and capabilities.

Fake employment arrangements, the ministry warned, can distort labour-market indicators, divert incentives intended for genuine employment, deprive Emiratis of real career opportunities and disadvantage companies that invest in recruiting, training and developing national talent.

The ministry urged companies to comply with Emiratisation requirements and called on Emiratis not to participate in arrangements in which they are registered as employees without performing genuine work.

Suspected cases can be reported to MoHRE through its smart application or website, or by calling 600590000.