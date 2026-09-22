MoHRE takes legal action, as violations are limited and not widespread
Dubai: The UAE has detected 377 cases of fake Emiratisation involving 266 private-sector companies in the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Tuesday.
The ministry said it had taken legal action against the companies and other parties involved in the violations as part of efforts to ensure compliance with the country’s Emiratisation policies.
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MoHRE stressed that the cases uncovered represented limited violations and did not constitute a widespread practice in the UAE labour market.
Fake Emiratisation involves companies registering Emirati citizens as employees to meet mandatory national employment targets without establishing a genuine employment relationship or assigning them actual work.
The ministry urged private-sector establishments and Emirati citizens to comply fully with Emiratisation policies and objectives, warning against practices aimed at circumventing the rules.
It also called on the public to report suspected cases of fake Emiratisation through its official reporting channels, including its call centre on 600590000, the MoHRE smart application or the ministry’s website.