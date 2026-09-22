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UAE detects 377 fake Emiratisation cases at 266 private firms in H1 2026

MoHRE takes legal action, as violations are limited and not widespread

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A total of 377 cases of fake Emiratisation has been detected in the first half of 2026.
A total of 377 cases of fake Emiratisation has been detected in the first half of 2026.
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Dubai: The UAE has detected 377 cases of fake Emiratisation involving 266 private-sector companies in the first half of 2026, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said on Tuesday.

The ministry said it had taken legal action against the companies and other parties involved in the violations as part of efforts to ensure compliance with the country’s Emiratisation policies.

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MoHRE stressed that the cases uncovered represented limited violations and did not constitute a widespread practice in the UAE labour market.

Fake Emiratisation involves companies registering Emirati citizens as employees to meet mandatory national employment targets without establishing a genuine employment relationship or assigning them actual work.

The ministry urged private-sector establishments and Emirati citizens to comply fully with Emiratisation policies and objectives, warning against practices aimed at circumventing the rules.

It also called on the public to report suspected cases of fake Emiratisation through its official reporting channels, including its call centre on 600590000, the MoHRE smart application or the ministry’s website.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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