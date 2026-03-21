UAE conducts 695,000 inspections as fake Emiratisation cases drop 62%

Compliance rises 34% as violations fall across UAE labour market in 2025
Abu Dhabi: The UAE stepped up oversight of its labour market in 2025, carrying out nearly 695,000 inspections across private sector establishments, as authorities reported rising compliance levels and a decline in violations.
Figures released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed more than 3,000 joint inspection campaigns were also conducted with federal entities, part of efforts to strengthen enforcement, improve workplace conditions and maintain a competitive and stable labour environment.
The ministry said compliance levels rose by 34 per cent compared with 2024, while recorded violations fell by 13 per cent, thanks to the effectiveness of a regulatory system increasingly supported by data analysis and artificial intelligence to detect breaches and address them proactively.
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In efforts to improve labour welfare, violations related to non-compliant worker accommodation declined by 30 per cent. Violations linked to so-called fake Emiratisation and related nationalisation decisions also dropped by 62 per cent, indicating progress in reinforcing the credibility of workforce nationalisation programmes and their intended objectives.
The ministry also pointed to the increasing use of advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and data analytics, describing it as a major step forward in how inspections are carried out. These technologies are helping make inspections more efficient, improve compliance and support a well-regulated labour market in line with the UAE’s wider economic goals.