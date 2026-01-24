Ministry of Human Resources sees rising trust in reporting and awareness systems
Dubai: More than 17,000 workers in the UAE filed confidential labour complaints in 2025 to claim their rights, according to figures released by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
The ministry said the confidential reports, submitted through its approved platforms, point to a subtle but important shift in how workers view their place in the labour system — not just as employees, but as partners in safeguarding fair and lawful workplaces.
Confidential reporting, it added, has become a key mechanism for addressing violations without exposing complainants to pressure or retaliation.
The figures also highlight a growing role for society at large in labour oversight. More than 4,000 community reports were submitted last year by members of the public to flag improper labour practices, reinforcing a participatory monitoring model involving workers, employers and the wider community.
In addition, more than nine million workers completed mandatory guidance programmes in a single year. These programmes aim to strengthen understanding of rights and obligations and reduce violations linked to a lack of legal awareness.
To support this effort, the ministry operates 326 labour awareness and guidance centres across the country, providing in-person assistance and information in workers’ native languages.
Digital channels are also playing an increasingly prominent role. In 2025, more than three million workers completed self-guided orientation programmes through digital platforms.
According to the ministry, guidance and awareness programmes are delivered in 17 languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Nepali, Sinhala, Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Bengali, Dutch, French, German, Russian, Malayalam, Pashto and Swahili.
Outreach efforts have been extensive. By the end of 2025, the ministry had sent more than 32.8 million text and electronic awareness messages, along with more than 2.6 million phone interactions through its contact centre. Additional engagement included over one million interactions via email, live chat and WhatsApp, as well as more than 370,000 submissions through the “Voice of the Customer” channel.
The ministry has also expanded engagement with employers. More than 5,100 business owners attended “Customer First” forums aimed at improving services and gathering direct feedback, while over nine million company account statements were issued. Nearly 149,000 interactions were recorded through premium service packages, and 48 employer councils were convened to support service development and improve the labour market experience.
