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UAE opens registration for Emiratis seeking to perform Haj in 2027

Applications open from September 14 to 25, with priority determined electronically

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Emiratis who have not previously performed Haj can register now as applications open from September 14 to 25.
Emiratis who have not previously performed Haj can register now as applications open from September 14 to 25.
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Dubai: The UAE has opened registration for Emirati citizens seeking to perform Haj during the 1448 AH/2027 season, with applications being accepted from September 14 to 25, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said.

Registration is available through the authority’s smart application and official website and is intended for UAE citizens who have not previously performed Haj to register within the specified period.

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It said the selection process would be conducted through an automated system after the registration period closes.

The announcement marks the start of preparations for the next Haj season and gives prospective pilgrims 12 days to submit their applications electronically.

Applicants have been advised to ensure they complete the registration process before the September 25 deadline.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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