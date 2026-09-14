Applications open from September 14 to 25, with priority determined electronically
Dubai: The UAE has opened registration for Emirati citizens seeking to perform Haj during the 1448 AH/2027 season, with applications being accepted from September 14 to 25, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments said.
Registration is available through the authority’s smart application and official website and is intended for UAE citizens who have not previously performed Haj to register within the specified period.
It said the selection process would be conducted through an automated system after the registration period closes.
The announcement marks the start of preparations for the next Haj season and gives prospective pilgrims 12 days to submit their applications electronically.
Applicants have been advised to ensure they complete the registration process before the September 25 deadline.