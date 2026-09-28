Package brings accommodation, transport, catering, holy sites services into one contract
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced a comprehensive package for foreign pilgrims for the 2027 Hajj season, bringing essential services together under a single electronic contract.
The package will be offered through the electronic path platform and is designed to cover the pilgrim journey from arrival to departure.
It includes four main services: services at the holy sites, accommodation in Mecca and Medina, transportation, and catering. Optional enrichment services will also be available.
The ministry said the system would allow foreign Hajj affairs offices and agencies to design programmes tailored to different groups of pilgrims within a clear and flexible contractual framework.
The launch forms part of the ministry’s early preparations for the 1448 AH Hajj season and is aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Pilgrim Experience Program.
The ministry has already begun preparatory work for the 1448 AH season, including meetings with pilgrims’ affairs offices representing more than 75 countries to review operational plans, regulations and requirements.
Saudi Arabia has also expanded its digital Hajj infrastructure in recent years, with the ministry’s electronic platforms linking contracting, operational activities and visa procedures in a unified system for pilgrims and service providers.