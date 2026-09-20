Media participation will be limited to accredited teams accompanying Kuwait’s Hajj mission
Dubai: Kuwait has introduced new restrictions governing the participation of journalists, media figures and celebrities in Hajj campaigns, including a ban on using social media to commercially promote pilgrimage companies while in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs issued the rules to licensed Hajj operators as preparations begin for the 1448 AH Hajj season, according to Al Seyassah newspaper.
Under the directive, journalists taking part in the pilgrimage season in a professional capacity must do so as members of the accredited media team accompanying Kuwait’s official Hajj mission.
They cannot be listed as administrative or organisational staff of Kuwaiti Hajj companies. The rules also apply to celebrities accompanying the campaigns.
The ministry said the measures were based on instructions issued by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia and were intended to establish a clear distinction between media work and the operational responsibilities of Hajj companies.
Journalists and celebrities present in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj season will also be prohibited from using their social media accounts for the commercial promotion of Hajj companies, according to the circular.
Licensed operators were instructed to comply with the requirements when preparing lists of personnel accompanying their campaigns and to ensure that all staff assignments conform to the applicable regulations.
The ministry warned that operators would be held responsible for violations of the rules.
The measures form part of Kuwait’s preparations for the 1448 AH pilgrimage season and seek to define more clearly the roles of media personnel and public figures travelling with Hajj groups.
The rules follow continuing coordination between Kuwait’s Hajj authorities and their Saudi counterparts over the organisation of pilgrimage campaigns and services for Kuwaiti pilgrims.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs has previously stressed the need for licensed operators to comply with Saudi regulations governing accommodation, transport and other logistical arrangements during Hajj.