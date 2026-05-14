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Saudi Arabia warns pilgrims against unauthorised Hajj permits, warns against fake offers

Ministry warned that violations of Hajj regulations could result in strict legal penalties

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Pilgrims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, in Mecca, during the Hajj.
Pilgrims pray around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, in Mecca, during the Hajj.
AFP file

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that all pilgrims must obtain official Hajj permits through authorised channels, stressing that the Hajj visa remains the only valid permit allowing access to the holy sites during the annual Hajj season.

The ministry warned that violations of Hajj regulations could result in strict legal penalties and denial of entry to pilgrimage areas, as authorities intensify efforts to regulate crowd movement and maintain safety during Hajj.

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Officials said the permit system forms a central part of the kingdom’s strategy to manage millions of pilgrims and ensure the efficient delivery of security, health and logistical services.

The ministry also cautioned against fraudulent Hajj offers and unlicensed Hajj campaigns, urging worshippers to rely solely on official channels to secure approved permits.

Saudi authorities said adherence to official guidelines helps create a safer and more organised pilgrimage environment while ensuring pilgrims receive regulated services under the kingdom’s approved framework.

The warning comes as the Kingdom continues large-scale preparations for Hajj, including heightened inspections and enforcement campaigns aimed at preventing unauthorised pilgrims from entering Makkah and the holy sites.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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