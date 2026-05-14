Ministry warned that violations of Hajj regulations could result in strict legal penalties
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reiterated that all pilgrims must obtain official Hajj permits through authorised channels, stressing that the Hajj visa remains the only valid permit allowing access to the holy sites during the annual Hajj season.
The ministry warned that violations of Hajj regulations could result in strict legal penalties and denial of entry to pilgrimage areas, as authorities intensify efforts to regulate crowd movement and maintain safety during Hajj.
Officials said the permit system forms a central part of the kingdom’s strategy to manage millions of pilgrims and ensure the efficient delivery of security, health and logistical services.
The ministry also cautioned against fraudulent Hajj offers and unlicensed Hajj campaigns, urging worshippers to rely solely on official channels to secure approved permits.
Saudi authorities said adherence to official guidelines helps create a safer and more organised pilgrimage environment while ensuring pilgrims receive regulated services under the kingdom’s approved framework.
The warning comes as the Kingdom continues large-scale preparations for Hajj, including heightened inspections and enforcement campaigns aimed at preventing unauthorised pilgrims from entering Makkah and the holy sites.