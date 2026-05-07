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Saudi Arabia urges pilgrims to secure official Hajj permits, warns against fake offers

Hajj Ministry: Hajj visa is only valid entry for pilgrimage

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi police man verifies ID documents and Hajj permits at a checkpoint.
Saudi police man verifies ID documents and Hajj permits at a checkpoint.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to obtain official Hajj permits through authorised channels and comply with all regulations, in a renewed call to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage.

The ministry said the Hajj visa is the only valid visa permitting its holder to perform the pilgrimage, stressing that permits must be secured through approved procedures to guarantee an organised journey from arrival to the completion of rituals.

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Officials said adherence to permit requirements enables pilgrims to fully benefit from services provided at the holy sites, while supporting an integrated system for crowd management and movement.

The ministry warned against dealing with unofficial channels or fraudulent offers promoting unauthorised permits or visas, noting that such practices could prevent pilgrims from performing Hajj or expose them to legal penalties.

It added that obtaining permits through official channels helps ensure access to services and contributes to a safe, efficient and well-managed Hajj experience.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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