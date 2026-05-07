Hajj Ministry: Hajj visa is only valid entry for pilgrimage
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has urged pilgrims to obtain official Hajj permits through authorised channels and comply with all regulations, in a renewed call to ensure a safe and orderly pilgrimage.
The ministry said the Hajj visa is the only valid visa permitting its holder to perform the pilgrimage, stressing that permits must be secured through approved procedures to guarantee an organised journey from arrival to the completion of rituals.
Officials said adherence to permit requirements enables pilgrims to fully benefit from services provided at the holy sites, while supporting an integrated system for crowd management and movement.
The ministry warned against dealing with unofficial channels or fraudulent offers promoting unauthorised permits or visas, noting that such practices could prevent pilgrims from performing Hajj or expose them to legal penalties.
It added that obtaining permits through official channels helps ensure access to services and contributes to a safe, efficient and well-managed Hajj experience.