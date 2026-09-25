Middle East tensions: Iran urges US MoU return as Netanyahu defends Gaza war at UN

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers discussed regional and international issues, with a focus on developments involving Iran, the ministry said.

They also discussed implementing bilateral agreements reached by Russian and Iranian presidents earlier this month.

Both sides stressed that a diplomatic settlement was the only way to end tensions in the Middle East, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said they also described diplomacy as the only alternative to resolve the crisis they attributed to what it called unlawful actions by the US and Israel.