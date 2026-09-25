Middle East tensions: Iran urges US MoU return as Netanyahu defends Gaza war at UN

Saudi, Pakistan and Turkey discuss defence pact and condemn attacks on Mecca
Highlights
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
The two ministers discussed regional and international issues, with a focus on developments involving Iran, the ministry said.
They also discussed implementing bilateral agreements reached by Russian and Iranian presidents earlier this month.
Both sides stressed that a diplomatic settlement was the only way to end tensions in the Middle East, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The ministry said they also described diplomacy as the only alternative to resolve the crisis they attributed to what it called unlawful actions by the US and Israel.
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran wanted the US to return to the June memorandum of understanding before the November midterm elections. Dr Pezeshkian told NBC News and other media organisations in New York gathered for the UN General Assembly late on Thursday (Sept. 24): “We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms”... “We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections."
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband pressed Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, threats linked to Iranian groups in Britain and the detention of British nationals during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in New York on Thursday.
The meeting came as the strategic waterway remains at the centre of the wider US-Iran conflict and as Tehran has set conditions for reopening the strait. Iranian officials have said the waterway could reopen if Washington meets its demands, while senior security officials have warned the US has only four to five days to respond.
Miliband made clear that Britain supports freedom of navigation through Hormuz and wants a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He also reaffirmed London's support for Saudi Arabia, a key British ally that has come under attack from Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen.
Kuwait and Bahrain on Thursday condemned missile attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels targeting Saudi Arabia. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the strikes as “hostile aggressions” against Saudi Arabia in a statement posted on X.
Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said Saudi Arabia’s security and stability were “an integral part of Bahrain’s national security.” The Saudi-led coalition said its forces intercepted six ballistic missiles launched toward the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu, a Red Sea port.
The attacks came amid heightened regional tensions linked to the wider US-Iran conflict.
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan and Gulf Arab states during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in New York on Thursday.
Safadi called for an immediate end to the attacks and said Jordan would continue taking all necessary measures to protect its territory, sovereignty and citizens, state news agency Petra reported.
The two ministers also discussed efforts to reach a sustainable US-Iran ceasefire. Safadi stressed the need to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and pursue diplomacy to end regional escalation.
Despite rising political anxiety over the Iran war, senators on Thursday narrowly rejected a war powers resolution seeking to halt President Donald Trump 's military action, which has been largely blamed for the spike in gas prices and become a flashpoint in the midterm election.
The Senate tally, 49-50, coming days after Trump's bombastic address to the United Nations in which he threatened to "annihilate" Iran, was likely the last chance for lawmakers to go on record about the war ahead of November. More Republicans are peeling way from the president as the war drags on, a rare slap back to Trump, as they campaign for control of Congress. The Senate outcome fell short, with four GOP senators joining most Democrats in favor of the resolution.
"They have been carrying water for this ridiculous and illegal war for months and months and months and not listening to their constituents," said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who pushed the war powers resolution forward.
Day 209: Iran's Pezeshkian vows no surrender as US talks loom
Day 208: Trump tells Arab leaders Iran deal gaining momentum
Day 207: Trump says US, Iranian officials had 'productive' talks
Day 206: Iran warns it will change war’s ‘geography’ if invaded
Day 205: Trump says Houthis agree not to fight US: Fox News
Day 204: Trump signs Russia-Iran sanctions law; Saudi Arabia on alert
Day 203: Oil prices ease as Trump signals possible path to talks
Day 202: Iran wants to make a deal, Tehran 'not ready': Trump
Day 201: Houthis: Saudi Arabia launched 40 strikes in Yemen