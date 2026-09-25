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Pezeshkian wants US to revive Iran deal before midterms

Pezeshkian pushes pre-election return to Iran-US memorandum of understanding

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) shakes hands with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the UN's General Assembly on September 25, 2025, in New York City.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (L) shakes hands with the United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the UN's General Assembly on September 25, 2025, in New York City.
AFP

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Tehran wanted the US to return to the June memorandum of understanding before the November midterm elections.

Dr Pezeshkian told NBC News and other media organisations in New York gathered for the UN General Assembly late on Thursday (Sept. 24): “We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms”... “We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections.”

We wish Americans to return to the MOU before the midterms... We don’t want it to get to the midterm elections.
Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian

The statement suggests Iran wants to revive the June MOU before the elections, but not a final peace deal being offered.

What we know so far:

  • Pezeshkian's remarks: He spoke to NBC News and other media organisations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday.

  • The MOU: He was referring to a memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran that outlined a temporary ceasefire. The June understanding subsequently collapsed following mutual allegations of flouting its terms.

  • Trump's earlier claim: On September 22, Trump said he expected a deal after the November 3 midterm elections, arguing that Iran was waiting to see how he performed politically.

  • Pezeshkian's additional comments: In the same media exchange, he said Iran was open to inspections of its nuclear facilities.

  • Pezeshkian denies attempt to assassinate Trump: Rejected the claim that his government sought to assassinate Trump or members of his family.

Different timelines

Pezeshkian's comments represent a different timeline from Trump's public assessment.

Tehran says it does not want negotiations delayed until after the November vote, while Trump said he expected an agreement only after the election.

That does not, by itself, establish that a deal is imminent.

The remarks also come as Iran has separately indicated that it could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade, adding another major issue to the diplomatic track. Reuters reported that Tehran had conveyed its proposal through mediators.

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