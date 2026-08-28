Qatar PM meets Iran President in Tehran: Pezeshkian said Iran and Qatar remained 'two countries of friends and brothers' despite what he called recent 'bitter events'

In a post on X, it said: "HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Thursday in Tehran with HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional developments, their impact on security and stability, and ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and foster a conductive environment for dialogue."