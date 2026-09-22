Iran offers Hormuz reopening within 7 days if US steps back

Dubai: Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States begins easing military pressure, Kyodo News reported Tuesday, signalling a potential diplomatic opening as Iranian leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly.

Traffic through the waterway, through which one-fifth of the world’s hydrocarbons passed before the war, has been severely disrupted. Iran has fired on commercial ships and demanded that it approve passage, while the United States has maintained a counterblockade of Iranian ports and increased economic pressure on Tehran.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is in New York for the General Assembly, said Iran remained in a “state of war” following the US-Israeli attacks and subsequent developments.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.