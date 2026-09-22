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Iran FM Araghchi arrives in New York, Trump to meet Gulf leaders

UNGA visit heightens speculation over possible Trump-Pezeshkian meeting

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to New York via Doha to attend the UN General Assembly.
Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to New York via Doha to attend the UN General Assembly.
@IrnaEnglish

Iran’s foreign minister arrived in New York on Monday as President Donald Trump prepares to meet Gulf leaders and weighs a possible encounter with Iran’s president during the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to New York via Doha, where he held consultations with Qatari officials on regional developments before continuing to the United States, Iranian and Turkish media reported.

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The diplomatic traffic comes as Washington and Tehran remain locked in a months-long conflict, while mediators try to revive negotiations.

Iran has conveyed conditions for renewed talks to the United States through Qatar.

Iran's demands

Iran’s security chief, Mohsen Rezaei, said the demands include an end to the war, release of frozen Iranian funds and an end to the naval blockade.

Other conditions reported in connection with earlier negotiations include guarantees against new sanctions and arrangements involving the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, meanwhile, has signaled that he is "open" to meeting Pezeshkian in New York.

Asked about such a meeting, US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Monday that Trump is “always open to a deal.”

Trump has also said he is in a “deciding mode” over his next steps toward Iran.

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