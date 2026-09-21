UN General Assembly 2026: Trump, Iran war, Gaza, Ukraine and 8 things to watch

Dubai: World leaders converge on New York this week for a United Nations General Assembly unlike most before it — with the United States and Iran at war, fighting continuing in Ukraine, tensions rising across the Middle East and questions mounting over the UN’s ability to influence any of them.

The high-level General Debate of the 81st General Assembly begins on Tuesday, September 22, bringing nearly 130 heads of state and government to the UN headquarters. It continues through Saturday before concluding on Monday, September 28.

The meeting is expected to include the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman and focus heavily on Iran and the future of the conflict. Reuters reported earlier that discussions were expected to cover US plans for a postwar strategy.

The meeting comes as the conflict approaches seven months, while Houthi attacks and threats to crucial shipping routes have added another layer of uncertainty. Reuters says Iran is expected to loom large over Trump’s meetings in New York.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to travel to New York on Tuesday, putting the presidents of two countries currently at war in the same city.

Washington has approved visas for Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and other members of Iran’s core delegation under its obligations as host of the United Nations. The delegation will face restrictions on its movements and purchases while in New York.

Trump has said he hopes the war may be approaching an end and has repeatedly said Iran wants a deal. Tehran and Washington have maintained intermittent diplomatic contacts during the conflict, but their positions remain far apart.

The arrival of Pezeshkian and Araqchi in New York provides opportunities for direct or mediated diplomacy that would be much harder to arrange under normal circumstances.

The question is whether UNGA becomes the setting for movement towards negotiations — or merely another stage for Washington and Tehran to set out their competing demands.

According to US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz, Trump is expected to discuss how his administration has approached international conflicts and reiterate Washington’s position that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon.

The contest to succeed him is already under way. An informal Security Council straw poll was held last week, although the eventual choice will require agreement among the major powers before going to the General Assembly.

Who takes over will inherit an institution confronting wars in several regions, growing great-power rivalry, pressure on its finances and persistent questions about whether the UN can still translate diplomacy into action.

For all the speeches delivered from the General Assembly podium this week, the biggest developments may therefore come in the rooms and corridors around it — particularly if the gathering produces movement on the Iran war.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.