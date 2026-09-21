Woman reports dead body to police — then gets arrested for murder

Police found the man dead inside a Colorado Springs home before arresting the woman
A woman who walked into a police station to report a dead man inside a home was later arrested in connection with his death, authorities in Colorado said.
Sheldon “Shelly” Wilson, 62, was one of two women who went to the Colorado Springs Police Department's Police Operations Center on Saturday afternoon and told officers there was a deceased man at a residence on Tappan Drive.
Officers were sent to the address and found a man dead inside the home, according to police.
What began as a report of a death then turned into a homicide investigation.
Detectives from the department's Homicide Unit took over the case and their investigation led them back to Wilson — one of the women who had initially alerted police to the body.
Wilson was subsequently arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, police said.
Authorities have not disclosed what evidence led detectives to identify Wilson as a suspect or why she and the second woman went to police to report the man's death.
The role of the other woman who accompanied Wilson to the police station also remains unclear.
Police have not released the identity of the dead man. The El Paso County Coroner's Office is expected to formally identify him and determine the cause and manner of death.
Investigators have also not disclosed a possible motive or explained the relationship, if any, between Wilson and the victim.
The circumstances surrounding the tampering allegation have not been made public.
The investigation remains active, with authorities saying further information will be released through the Colorado Springs Police Department's Public Information Office.