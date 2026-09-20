90-year-old woman stabbed to death near Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Police charge 47-year-old man known to victim with domestic violence murder
Sydney: Australian police charged a man on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 90-year-old woman to death near Sydney's Bondi Beach.
Emergency services were called around 5:15 PM (0715 GMT) after a reported stabbing on Chambers Avenue, just a few metres from the beach, New South Wales police said.
The woman was found with "significant injuries to her torso" and died at the scene.
A 47-year-old man who was known to the woman was charged with domestic violence murder and has been refused bail, police said.