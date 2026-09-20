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90-year-old woman stabbed to death near Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Police charge 47-year-old man known to victim with domestic violence murder

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AFP
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Police say the 47-year-old suspect was known to the victim and has been refused bail.
Police say the 47-year-old suspect was known to the victim and has been refused bail.
AFP

Sydney: Australian police charged a man on Sunday for allegedly stabbing a 90-year-old woman to death near Sydney's Bondi Beach.

Emergency services were called around 5:15 PM (0715 GMT) after a reported stabbing on Chambers Avenue, just a few metres from the beach, New South Wales police said. 

The woman was found with "significant injuries to her torso" and died at the scene.

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A 47-year-old man who was known to the woman was charged with domestic violence murder and has been refused bail, police said.

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