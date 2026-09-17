Man gets out of jail — then allegedly takes woman hostage because he wants to go back

Police rescue 52-year-old woman and arrest recently released suspect in the Philippines
Manila: A recently released prisoner allegedly took a woman hostage at knifepoint in the Philippines because he wanted to go back to jail, according to police.
The bizarre incident unfolded inside an apartment building in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, on Wednesday.
Police identified the suspect only by the alias ‘Ed’, a 43-year-old man from Santa Maria, Bulacan.
His alleged victim was a 52-year-old woman whom police say he did not know.
The woman was eventually rescued and the suspect arrested after police and SWAT officers responded to the building.
The incident happened on the second floor of an apartment building on E. Pantaleon Street in Barangay Barangka Drive.
Authorities were alerted at around 9.30 am after the woman called for help.
Local police, intelligence officers, SWAT personnel and other units responded.
Police said the man was armed with a roughly 10-inch kitchen knife.
Negotiators began talking to him while officers looked for an opportunity to rescue the hostage.
During the negotiations, police managed to seize the suspect and recover the knife.
The woman was taken to Mandaluyong City Medical Center for treatment and was reported to be in good condition.
Police said the suspect had only recently been released from detention.
Investigators said he later admitted that he wanted to return to jail and that this was his motive for taking the woman hostage.
Authorities said there was no personal relationship between the suspect and the victim.
Eastern Police District Director Brigadier General Roman Arugay praised the police and SWAT teams involved in resolving the incident.
The suspect remains in police custody.
Police said the 43-year-old is now facing a charge of serious illegal detention as well as an offence related to illegal possession of a deadly weapon.
The case leaves investigators with an unusual alleged motive: a man who had regained his freedom but, according to police, committed another serious crime because he wanted to lose it again.
The hostage, meanwhile, escaped the ordeal without life-threatening injuries.