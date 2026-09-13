She sought Dh48,800 in debt and Dh20,000 for material and psychological harm
Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi court has ordered a man to pay a woman Dh48,700 and a further Dh10,000 in compensation after finding that he had led her to believe he intended to marry her and obtained money from her over a period of time.
The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court heard that the man received cash and bank transfers from the woman after telling her he would repay the money once his financial circumstances improved and his banking transactions were completed, Al Khaleej newspaper reported.
The woman filed a civil case seeking Dh48,800, which she said represented the outstanding debt, as well as Dh20,000 in compensation for material, moral and psychological harm that she said resulted from deception, bad-faith delay and repeated failure to repay.
She also sought late-payment interest of 5 per cent a year from the date the case was filed until full settlement, in addition to court costs and lawyers’ fees.
The court ordered the man to pay Dh48,700, along with Dh10,000 in compensation to the woman.