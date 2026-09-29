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Ajman: Man jailed 6 months, fined Dh5,000 for assaulting woman

Woman suffered injuries; compensation claim referred to Civil Court

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ajman: Man jailed 6 months, fined Dh5,000 for assaulting woman
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Ajman: A 41-year-old Asian man has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh5,000 after an Ajman court convicted him of assaulting a woman and causing injuries that temporarily prevented her from carrying out her normal personal activities.

The Ajman Federal Court of First Instance, Third Misdemeanour Circuit, also ordered the defendant to pay court fees and referred the woman’s compensation claim to the competent Civil Court.

The verdict was issued on September 28, 2026, under Article 390/2 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties

Assault reported to police

The case dates back to January 30, 2026, when the woman reported to Ajman Police that she had been physically assaulted by the defendant.

A medical examination documented injuries sustained in the incident and established that they had caused temporary incapacity for less than 20 days.

The Public Prosecution subsequently charged the man with intentionally assaulting the woman and causing injuries or incapacity that prevented her from carrying out her personal activities for that period.

Defendant denied charge

According to court records, the defendant initially admitted the assault during police questioning but later denied the charge during the Public Prosecution investigation.

He maintained his denial when he appeared before the court through a remote video hearing.

The court reviewed the victim’s statements, witness testimony, police and prosecution records and the medical report.

After considering the evidence as a whole, the court found the defendant guilty. It noted the consistency of the woman’s account and the medical evidence documenting her injuries, as well as the defendant’s initial statement to police before he later denied the allegation.

Compensation claim referred to Civil Court

The woman was represented by lawyers Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori and Suad Mohammad of Al Awami Al Mansoori Law Firm & Legal Consultancy.

Her legal representatives filed a civil claim seeking provisional compensation for physical, material and moral damages allegedly caused by the assault.

The criminal court ruled that determining the extent and value of the alleged damages required a separate civil assessment. It therefore referred the compensation claim to the competent Civil Court under Article 26 of the Criminal Procedure Law.

The Civil Court will set a hearing and notify the parties before considering the compensation claim.

The criminal judgment imposed six months in prison, a Dh5,000 fine and court fees. Any compensation arising from the alleged physical, material or moral damages will be determined separately by the Civil Court. 

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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