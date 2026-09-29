Ajman: Man jailed 6 months, fined Dh5,000 for assaulting woman

Ajman: A 41-year-old Asian man has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined Dh5,000 after an Ajman court convicted him of assaulting a woman and causing injuries that temporarily prevented her from carrying out her normal personal activities.

After considering the evidence as a whole, the court found the defendant guilty. It noted the consistency of the woman’s account and the medical evidence documenting her injuries, as well as the defendant’s initial statement to police before he later denied the allegation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.