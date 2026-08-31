The court found a direct link between the man’s assault, her physical, psychological harm
A man has been ordered to pay a woman Dh50,000 in compensation after an assault left her with a double fracture of the nasal bones, a nosebleed and psychological distress.
The Al Ain Civil, Commercial and Administrative Claims Court awarded the woman compensation for the material and moral harm caused by the attack, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The woman had sought Dh100,000, as well as legal fees and expenses, arguing that the man had assaulted her and caused injuries that prevented her from carrying out her personal activities for up to 20 days.
The man had previously been convicted in a criminal case over the assault.
In its reasoning, the civil court said UAE civil law requires a person who causes harm to another to compensate them for the resulting damage.
The court found that the earlier criminal judgment had established the act itself, its legal character and the responsibility of the defendant.
Medical evidence showed that the woman suffered a double fracture of the nasal bones and nasal bleeding, while the court also took into account the psychological pain caused by the assault.
It found that the man’s conduct was directly linked to the injuries and that the legal requirements for compensation had therefore been met.
The court ordered him to pay Dh50,000 and rejected the remainder of the woman’s claims.