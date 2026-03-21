Young man beaten after warning driver at Abu Dhabi crossing

Court awards Dh10,000 after driver attack at pedestrian crossing dispute
Abu Dhabi: A young man who was physically assaulted after asking a driver to stop at a pedestrian crossing and comply with traffic rules has been awarded Dh10,000 in compensation, according to a ruling by the Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Cases Court.
The case followed a prior criminal conviction in which the driver was found guilty of assault and verbal abuse and fined Dh5,000, bringing the total financial consequences of the incident to Dh15,000.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the incident occurred when the driver suddenly overtook stationary vehicles while the claimant was crossing at a pedestrian crossing and stopped abruptly in the middle of the crossing, creating a potential danger for pedestrians.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
The young man said he tapped the rear of the vehicle to alert the driver, who then exited the car and assaulted him physically and verbally.
The court found that the criminal ruling had already established the facts of the assault and the driver’s responsibility, confirming the legal basis for compensation.
It noted that the attack prevented the claimant from carrying out his personal activities for up to 21 days, resulting in financial loss linked to his inability to work, for which he was awarded Dh5,000.
The court also ruled that the incident caused psychological harm, including distress, humiliation and anxiety, particularly as it occurred in a public setting, and awarded a further Dh5,000 in moral damages.
The driver was ordered to pay a total of Dh10,000 in compensation in addition to legal costs and expenses.