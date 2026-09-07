The woman was also barred from the information network for three months
Abu Dhabi: A woman has been ordered to pay a man Dh5,000 in compensation after insulting and threatening him through WhatsApp, in a case that has left her facing Dh15,000 in total financial penalties.
The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Claims awarded the man compensation for the financial and psychological harm he suffered as a result of the messages, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The ruling follows an earlier criminal judgment in which the woman was fined Dh10,000 over the same conduct. She was also barred from accessing the information network for three months, while her phone number and WhatsApp account were ordered cancelled.
The man had sought Dh20,000 in compensation, along with legal interest of 12 per cent from the date of his claim until payment, as well as court fees and expenses.
He told the court that the woman had insulted and threatened him through WhatsApp and submitted the criminal judgment as evidence. The defendant did not attend the civil proceedings.
The court said the criminal ruling established that the woman had committed the acts forming the basis of both the criminal and civil cases, including insulting and threatening the man through an information technology programme.
It found that the man had suffered material losses, including costs associated with reporting the case to police and Public Prosecution, as well as moral harm caused by distress and sadness.
The court ordered the woman to pay Dh5,000 in material and moral damages, in addition to the fees and expenses of the civil case.