The wife, however, rejected her husband’s account, telling authorities that his version of events was inaccurate. She said the argument began during a discussion about their ongoing disputes and escalated when she mentioned seeking help from her brother. According to her statement, her husband then physically assaulted her and used abusive language. She added that his sisters intervened to break up the altercation before leaving, and that his father later forced her out of the house, prompting her to call her brother. She later contacted her husband again, who agreed to take her to hospital for a medical check-up.