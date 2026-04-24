Minor injuries documented, sentence suspended with focus on reconciliation
Dubai: A UAE court has convicted a husband and wife of mutual assault after finding that both parties physically harmed each other during a domestic dispute, imposing a fine of Dh3,000 on each while suspending the sentence for three years in a move aimed at preserving the marital relationship.
Court records show the case surfaced when the husband filed a report through a smart application alleging that his wife had assaulted him, prompting authorities to refer him to hospital for a medical examination. Shortly afterwards, hospital staff submitted a separate report after the wife also arrived claiming she had been assaulted by her husband, with her injuries likewise documented through an official medical assessment.
In police statements, the husband said the altercation took place inside his father’s home, initially indicating he did not wish to pursue legal action. He later changed his position while at the hospital, telling investigators that his wife had left the house with her brother without his consent, which led him to proceed with filing a complaint. He also claimed the couple had a history of ongoing disputes and alleged that he had previously been assaulted by his wife, while denying that he had attacked her and pointing to medical evidence confirming his injuries.
The wife, however, rejected her husband’s account, telling authorities that his version of events was inaccurate. She said the argument began during a discussion about their ongoing disputes and escalated when she mentioned seeking help from her brother. According to her statement, her husband then physically assaulted her and used abusive language. She added that his sisters intervened to break up the altercation before leaving, and that his father later forced her out of the house, prompting her to call her brother. She later contacted her husband again, who agreed to take her to hospital for a medical check-up.
Medical reports presented before the court showed that the husband suffered pain in his left knee along with superficial scratches, while the wife sustained pain in her neck and both hands, as well as redness in one hand. The injuries were classified as minor, with a recovery period not exceeding 20 days.
During court hearings, both parties denied the charges. The wife maintained she acted in self-defence, alleging that her husband had choked her and pinned her down, and that she scratched his leg while trying to push him away. Both sides were represented legally and submitted written defence arguments, while the Public Prosecution maintained the charges.
In its ruling, the court found that the charge of mutual assault was proven against both parties, citing their conflicting statements, corroborating medical reports and supporting circumstantial evidence. The court emphasised that assessing the credibility of evidence falls within its authority.
The court convicted both individuals and fined them Dh3,000 each, ordering them to also pay court fees. However, it suspended the sentence for three years from the date the ruling becomes final, noting that the decision took into account the circumstances of the case and was issued with leniency in an effort to preserve the couple’s marital relationship.