Medical condition, no CCTV, and weak evidence reduce sentence; defence seeks acquittal
Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Court of First Instance has overturned a one-year jail sentence issued in absentia against a 49-year-old Gulf national, replacing it with a Dh10,000 fine after accepting his opposition and citing medical evidence and gaps in the prosecution’s case.
In its ruling dated March 2, 2026, the court cancelled the custodial sentence issued on February 9, while upholding the fine and court fees. The court also ordered that the defendant be referred for psychiatric evaluation on May 4,2026.
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The case dates back to August 11, 2025, when the Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assault, property damage and public intoxication.
According to the complainant, an Indian grocery worker in Al Nakheel, the incident occurred at around 6.30am when the defendant allegedly arrived in a white Lexus in a “highly intoxicated” state, shouting and causing a disturbance.
The complainant told investigators he was assaulted, while his Samsung mobile phone was smashed and a delivery motorcycle deliberately damaged. Repair costs were estimated at Dh2,400, supported by invoices submitted to authorities. A medical report later recorded minor injuries, described as abrasions below the knee.
The prosecution’s case relied on the complainant’s testimony, medical reports, repair invoices and police findings based on “secret sources” indicating the defendant was intoxicated.
However, the court noted key evidentiary gaps. Despite the incident allegedly taking place in a public area surrounded by shops and equipped with surveillance cameras, no CCTV footage was available. The case file also lacked independent eyewitness testimony.
The defence, led by lawyer Hanan Salem Al Shimili, played a central role in contesting the conviction and filing the opposition that led to the retrial.
Al Shimili argued that the allegations were “physically and mentally impossible,” presenting official documentation confirming that her client is a registered “person of determination.”
Medical reports submitted to the court detailed multiple conditions, including schizoaffective and bipolar disorders, tuberculosis, diabetes, neurological impairments affecting mobility and vision issues.
The defence further claimed the charges were fabricated for material gain, alleging that the complainant — a frequent customer at the shop — was aware of the defendant’s mental condition and sought to exploit it to obtain financial benefits and compel him to pay for motorcycle repair costs.
Al Shimili also highlighted that, despite the incident allegedly occurring in a busy commercial area, not a single witness was produced to support the complainant’s version of events.
The defence additionally challenged the public intoxication charge, noting that no blood or urine tests were conducted and that claims of drunkenness were based solely on unverified statements rather than scientific evidence.
Al Shimili further invoked Article 62 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 on Crimes and Penalties, which addresses criminal irresponsibility.
The defence argued that a person cannot be held criminally liable if, at the time of the incident, they lacked perception or free will due to mental illness or other scientifically proven conditions.
It maintained that, even if the court accepted that the incident occurred, the defendant’s documented psychiatric disorders constituted a legal basis for exemption from criminal liability, warranting full acquittal.
The court ruled that a Dh10,000 fine, along with payment of court fees, was a sufficient penalty, replacing the earlier one-year prison term.
Lawyer Hanan Salem Al Shimili has appealed the verdict, seeking a full acquittal for her client.