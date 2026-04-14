In its ruling dated March 2, 2026, the court cancelled the custodial sentence issued on February 9, while upholding the fine and court fees. The court also ordered that the defendant be referred for psychiatric evaluation on May 4,2026.

The complainant told investigators he was assaulted, while his Samsung mobile phone was smashed and a delivery motorcycle deliberately damaged. Repair costs were estimated at Dh2,400, supported by invoices submitted to authorities. A medical report later recorded minor injuries, described as abrasions below the knee.

The defence further claimed the charges were fabricated for material gain, alleging that the complainant — a frequent customer at the shop — was aware of the defendant’s mental condition and sought to exploit it to obtain financial benefits and compel him to pay for motorcycle repair costs.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.