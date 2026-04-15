Vikram Bhatt recalls health scare in prison: 'I don't want to die here, my wife needs me'

“It must have been three or four weeks since my incarceration in Udaipur Jail. It was the middle of January and the cold was biting in a way only those who have spent a winter night in prison can truly understand. I remember one particular night in Barrack Number 10. There are no clocks in prison, so I do not know what time it was. But I remember waking up suddenly, shivering uncontrollably. My body felt as though it was on fire. It was obvious that I had a fever, though there was no way to measure it.”