Who is Erik Fleming? Hollywood director sentenced in Matthew Perry's death case

In a letter to court, he called it the 'biggest mistake' of his life
Erik Fleming’s sentencing is one of the final pieces in the legal fallout surrounding the overdose death of Matthew Perry, bringing closure to a case that has unfolded across multiple arrests, guilty pleas and prison terms.
Erik Fleming is a former drug counsellor and television director who later became one of five defendants charged in the federal investigation linked to Matthew Perry’s death. On Wednesday, May 13, he was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release and a $200 penalty, according to reports.
He had pleaded guilty in August 2024 to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.
Perry, aged 54, was found dead on October 28, 2023, in the backyard jacuzzi of his Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles. An autopsy concluded that he died from the acute effects of ketamine, with additional contributing factors including drowning and coronary artery disease.
Court documents show Fleming obtained ketamine from Jasveen Sangha, who was widely referred to in the case as the 'Ketamine Queen.'
He later admitted to distributing the drug to Perry and also supplying 50 vials of ketamine to Perry’s live-in personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.
Prosecutors said Fleming and others involved prioritised profit over Perry’s wellbeing, stating they “cared more about profiting off of Mr Perry than caring for his well-being.” Fleming himself acknowledged this in court.
Before his involvement in the case, Fleming worked in the entertainment industry as a director and producer.
He directed a 1999 film, which starred a young Scarlett Johansson and Eva Mendes. The same year, he directed the film, Tyrone. He also worked in reality television, serving as a producer on the debut season of The Surreal Life in 2003, which featured Corey Feldman, Gabrielle Carteris, Vince Neil and MC Hammer.
He later attempted to launch a production company called Rich Hippie with Sydney Holland, but it did not succeed.
Fleming is the fourth of five defendants to be sentenced in the federal case.
Jasveen Sangha received 15 years in prison
Dr Salvador Plasencia received 30 months in federal prison
Dr Mark Chavez received eight months of home detention and three years of supervised release
Fleming received two years in federal prison
The final defendant, Kenneth Iwamasa, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27
With Fleming’s sentencing complete, only one defendant remains before the case concludes entirely. In a statement to the court, Fleming said, “I hope my sentence provides some measure of justice and peace for everyone who loved Matt."
He also said it was the 'biggest mistake' of his life, "I am so deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused," Fleming wrote in a letter to the judge in April before his sentencing, as quoted by BBC.