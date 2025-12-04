GOLD/FOREX
Doctor who sold ketamine to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry jailed

Salvador Plasencia, 44, is the first of five people to be sentenced over 2023 death

“Friends” star Matthew Perry.
One of two doctors who sold ketamine to "Friends" star Matthew Perry in the weeks before his overdose death was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Wednesday.

Salvador Plasencia, 44, is the first of five people to be sentenced over Perry's 2023 death in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home after decades of struggle with addiction.

