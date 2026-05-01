Superdry cofounder James Holder convicted of rape

Holder, a married father of two, denied the charges
London: The cofounder of the fashion brand Superdry was convicted Friday of rape after a night of drinking.
James Holder, 54, was found guilty by a jury in Gloucester Crown Court of one count of rape but acquitted of a separate charge of assault for the May 2022 assault.
The accuser said Holder got in her taxi and entered her home uninvited after they had been at a bar in Cheltenham. She said he assaulted her after he awoke from a short nap. She testified that she cried as he carried on despite her pleas to stop.
Holder, a married father of two, denied the charges and said all sexual activity had been consensual.
He was jailed in advance of sentencing in Bristol Crown Court on May 7.