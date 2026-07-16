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Doctor found dead as wife seen on phone when police arrive

Investigators piece together events after doctor is found dead, son is critically injured

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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The doctor's family has filed a complaint accusing her of the murder.
The doctor's family has filed a complaint accusing her of the murder.
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It began with unanswered phone calls.

When relatives couldn't reach anaesthesiologist Dr Kiran Honannavar for nearly two days, they kept trying. His wife answered instead, reportedly saying he was sleeping. Later, she said he had gone to work.

Neither explanation was true.

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Concern soon turned into panic. When family members reached the couple's apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka, they found the 45-year-old doctor dead. His eight-year-old son was nearby, gravely injured with stab wounds. The child was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment. The doctor's wife, an ophthalmologist, was the only other person inside the flat when police arrived, and she has since been taken into custody for questioning.

The hours before the discovery

Investigators believe whatever happened unfolded behind closed doors. With no obvious signs of forced entry, police are shifting attention to the sequence of events inside the apartment and the timeline leading up to the family's discovery. CCTV footage, forensic evidence and witness statements are all being examined.

As detectives worked through the scene, another detail began drawing attention.

Television footage and videos circulating online appeared to show the doctor's wife sitting and looking at her mobile phone while emergency responders attended to the victims. The footage has been widely shared by Indian media, though police have not publicly commented on it or said whether it is part of the investigation.

For now, investigators are focusing on evidence rather than appearances.

Questions, but few answers

Police have not announced a motive.

Investigators are also looking into reports that the woman allegedly injected herself with insulin after the incident and is receiving medical treatment. Authorities have not said whether that was connected to the killing, and no official conclusions have been drawn.

The doctor's family has filed a complaint accusing her of the murder. Police have stressed that the investigation remains ongoing. Officers say they are continuing to record statements, examine forensic evidence and verify the timeline before deciding on the next legal steps.

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