Concern soon turned into panic. When family members reached the couple's apartment in Dharwad, Karnataka, they found the 45-year-old doctor dead. His eight-year-old son was nearby, gravely injured with stab wounds. The child was rushed to hospital, where he remains under treatment. The doctor's wife, an ophthalmologist, was the only other person inside the flat when police arrived, and she has since been taken into custody for questioning.