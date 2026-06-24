'Heart found its home’: Pune woman’s romantic posts before fiance’s killing

There were engagement photographs, flowers, hugs, romantic captions and countdowns to a dream wedding. One post celebrated a month of togetherness with the words: “Cheers to one month since my heart found its home.”

Police say Siya and her alleged lover, Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, conspired to kill Ketan, a member of a prominent business family, because he had become an obstacle to their relationship. What was initially reported as an accidental fall while taking photographs near the edge of a cliff is now being treated as a murder case.

Police allege the relationship deepened over the months even as wedding preparations gathered pace. Call records examined by investigators reportedly show that the pair exchanged more than 2,000 calls, speaking for nearly 238 hours over seven months.

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy and remanded to police custody. Investigators are continuing to piece together what they allege was a carefully planned plot hidden behind months of public displays of love.

According to relatives, preparations were already under way for a lavish wedding in November. A palace in Jaipur had reportedly been booked at a cost of Rs17 crore, and private aircraft were being arranged to fly guests to the celebrations.

According to police, Siya allegedly tried to push him from a cliff edge during an earlier visit to Lohagad Fort on June 14. Ketan reportedly managed to save himself by grabbing a bush growing along the slope.

Ketan’s father has alleged that only four people were present in the car carrying the travel documents and that Siya briefly returned alone to the vehicle after claiming she had forgotten her mobile phone.

Just days before the killing, Ketan and Siya were due to travel to Bali for a pre-wedding photoshoot. The trip was abruptly cancelled after Ketan discovered that his passport was missing at Mumbai airport.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.