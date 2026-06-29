Pune murder: Bride-to-be took Rs1 crore for wedding shopping, gave it to lover

According to investigators, Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary , 22, had meticulously planned Agarwal's murder months in advance and even agreed to delay their own marriage for three years to avoid attracting suspicion. The two were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill Agarwal by pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Dubai: Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the murder of 26-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, with police alleging that his fiancee, Siya Goyal, siphoned nearly Rs1 crore (Rs10 million) from him for their wedding and secretly handed the money to her alleged lover as part of a long-term plan to build a future together after the killing.

Police believe the money transfer was central to the conspiracy. According to investigators, Chaudhary, who came from a modest financial background, had told Goyal he needed about three years to become financially secure.

NDTV, citing police sources, reported that Goyal had sought around Rs1 crore from Agarwal, claiming it was needed for wedding shopping and other marriage expenses. Instead, investigators allege, she transferred the entire amount to Chaudhary to help him establish himself financially.

Investigators also claim the alleged murder was carried out using a pre-arranged signal. Goyal was allegedly instructed to sit down on the pretext of drinking water or tying her shoelaces, signalling to Chaudhary that it was the right moment to push Agarwal off the cliff.

The journey later continued to Mumbai airport after Agarwal and several members of his family joined them. The Bali trip, however, was abandoned after Agarwal reportedly discovered that his passport had gone missing at the airport.

Driver Vaibhav Jadhav told police that Goyal appeared reluctant to travel and claimed her brother, Sahil, had forced her into the vehicle after picking her up from Pune. He also alleged that the siblings argued during the drive to Ravet in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Following the failed attempt, police believe Chaudhary revised the plan and personally followed the couple to Lohagad Fort on June 18 to ensure Agarwal would not escape a second time.

Investigators also allege that the conspiracy had been finalised by the end of May and that an earlier attempt to kill Agarwal was made on June 14. During that incident, Agarwal reportedly survived by grabbing nearby bushes after being pushed. Goyal allegedly dismissed the incident as an accident, claiming she had pushed him after being startled by a snake.

Call Detail Records have further strengthened the case, investigators say. Police sources claim Goyal spoke to Chaudhary about 34 minutes before the incident in what they suspect was the final confirmation before the attack.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.