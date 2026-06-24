Police say CCTV, phone records and social media posts unravelled alleged murder plot
What began as a suspected trekking accident is now being investigated as an alleged murder plot, with fresh details throwing light on how police say they cracked the case.
Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort, initially treated as an accidental fall, was later linked by investigators to an alleged conspiracy involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Police also alleged several failed attempts to kill Agarwal, including a cancelled Bali trip after his passport mysteriously disappeared.
Now, investigators say CCTV footage, electronic evidence and social media activity helped strengthen the case against the two suspects, who have been arrested and charged with murder and criminal conspiracy.
One of the first clues came from security cameras near the trekking route.
At first, the footage appeared routine. It showed Agarwal and his fiancée, Siya Goyal, walking along the path towards the fort, like countless other visitors who make the climb each day.
But investigators noticed another figure.
A man could be seen trailing the couple from what police estimated was a distance of about 20 to 30 feet. He was dressed in shorts and a hoodie pulled tightly over his face despite the intense summer heat. A headset was worn over the hood, further obscuring his appearance.
The clothing immediately drew attention.
Police later identified the man as Chetan Chaudhary, whom investigators allege was in a relationship with Goyal and had followed the couple to the fort that day.
Another piece of footage raised further questions.
According to investigators, Goyal is seen glancing back towards the man in the hoodie while walking with Agarwal. Moments later, the man suddenly sits down along the route, apparently trying to avoid being noticed.
For investigators, the footage became an important part of the timeline they were building. What initially appeared to be an accidental death was beginning to look far more complicated.
Police also claim Chaudhary took steps to conceal his movements. Investigators allege he left his own mobile phone at home and instead carried another person's device while communicating through WhatsApp, making it more difficult to trace his location through conventional mobile records.
Police say those findings began to dismantle the accident theory.
They also allege that Goyal made an earlier, unsuccessful attempt to kill Agarwal at the same fort days before his death. According to investigators, she pushed him before claiming she had been trying to save him from a snake. Agarwal survived and reportedly accepted the explanation. Police say there were at least three failed attempts before the fatal trek.
Another strand of the investigation has shifted online.
Social media posts shared by Goyal before and after Agarwal's death are now being scrutinised. In the days leading up to the trek, she posted a birthday countdown featuring the couple, with photographs of flowers, hugs and affectionate moments.
A day after Agarwal's death, she uploaded an Instagram Story mourning her fiancé, writing, "You left me on my birthday," alongside videos of the couple. Screenshots of the posts have since circulated widely after being highlighted by Indian media.
Police have not said the posts themselves are evidence of a crime. Rather, investigators say they form a segment of a broader timeline that also includes CCTV footage, witness statements, call records and mobile phone analysis.
The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to examine the planning, motive, and digital trail behind one of Maharashtra's highest-profile criminal cases in recent months.