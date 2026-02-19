Dubai: A man allegedly stabbed his former wife to death at her residence in Hyderabad after months of resentment over a domestic violence case that, according to police, had upended his life and prevented him from returning to Canada.

Police said the accused, who is in his 30s, barged into the woman’s apartment on Wednesday armed with knives and carried out what investigators described as a premeditated attack.

The victim, a 29-year-old IT company employee, was found with multiple stab wounds to the head . Authorities believe the assault was driven by a long-standing grudge stemming from a domestic violence complaint filed against the accused.

According to media reports, including those by NDTV and Hindustan Times, the accused had travelled to Hyderabad weeks earlier and had been staying at a hostel while tracking the woman’s movements.

Police said the couple married in 2022 in India. The man later moved to Canada for work, and the woman joined him there. However, differences soon surfaced between them.

Investigators said the accused returned to India in March 2025 following the death of his mother. A Look-out Circular had been issued against him in connection with the domestic violence case, leading to the suspension of his passport.

Authorities added that the accused blamed his former wife for his personal and family hardships. He also believed, police said, that the legal dispute had contributed to his mother’s death — a claim investigators noted was rooted in his personal perception rather than established fact.

Investigators said he forced his way into the apartment, entered the room where the woman was present, and locked it from the inside before launching the fatal assault.

In his complaint, the woman’s second husband stated that she was three months pregnant. Police said this claim has not yet been confirmed and that a post-mortem examination is awaited.

