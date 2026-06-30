Pune murder investigation: Siya Goyal's 'lawyer' sues her brother for Rs100 million

Investigators allege that Ketan Agarwal, 26, was pushed from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. According to police, the killing was not spontaneous. They claim it followed months of planning by Siya Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, after several earlier attempts to kill Agarwal failed. Both have been arrested and charged with murder. The allegations have not been tested in court.