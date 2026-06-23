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Rs17-crore palace booked for wedding; bride-to-be, lover held in cliff-death plot

Cops claim fiancé was taken to fort under pretext of birthday outing

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Ketan Agrawal and his fiancee, Siya Goyal. The victim was the son of Vishal Agrawal, a well-known businessman from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune
Ketan Agrawal and his fiancee, Siya Goyal. The victim was the son of Vishal Agrawal, a well-known businessman from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune
Source: NDTV

Pune: A death initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident has turned into a chilling murder case, with police alleging that a bride-to-be and her lover conspired to kill her fiancé by pushing him into a 400-foot gorge at a popular hill fort near Pune.

Ketan Agrawal, a director in his family’s real estate business and the son of a prominent Maharashtra businessman, died on June 18 after falling into a valley at Lohagad Fort. His fiancee, Siya Goyal, initially told police that he had slipped while taking photographs during a trek amid strong winds.

Days later, investigators say the fatal fall was no accident.

According to reports by NDTV and The Economic Times, Pune Police have arrested 26-year-old Goyal and her alleged lover, 22-year-old Chetan Babulal Chaudhary, accusing them of plotting and carrying out the killing.

The case has drawn widespread attention because the couple were due to marry later this year and preparations for a lavish wedding were already under way.

According to NDTV, the wedding was scheduled for November and preparations were already under way. The families had reportedly booked a palace venue in Rajasthan at a cost of around Rs17 crore (Rs170 million) and arranged two private aircraft to fly guests to the celebrations. Relatives described the upcoming wedding as a grand affair that both families had been eagerly anticipating.

Police said their investigation uncovered an alleged romantic relationship between Goyal and Chaudhary. According to Pune Rural Police Superintendent Sandip Singh Gill, investigators believe Goyal was unwilling to marry Agrawal and viewed him as an obstacle to her relationship with Chaudhary.

Police allege the pair hatched a plan to eliminate the groom-to-be.

The case at a glance

  • Ketan Agrawal died after falling from Lohagad Fort on June 18

  • Death was initially treated as an accident

  • Police later alleged it was a planned murder

  • Fiancee Siya Goyal and alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary arrested

  • Investigators cite phone records and witness accounts

  • Police say victim was lured to the fort

  • Couple were due to marry later this year

  • Lavish wedding preparations were already under way

  • Further investigation continues

Birthday plot

Investigators say Goyal persuaded Agrawal to accompany her on a trek to Lohagad Fort under the guise of celebrating her birthday, while Chaudhary was called to the location separately.

According to police, the trio reached a vulnerable spot near the edge of the fort, where Goyal and Chaudhary allegedly pushed Agrawal into the gorge, causing his death.

The incident was initially treated as an accidental fall. Rescue teams recovered Agrawal’s body after a difficult operation, and investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the death.

However, police later found inconsistencies in the account given by Goyal. NDTV reported that mobile phone records, call data and statements from people present at the site raised suspicion and prompted a deeper investigation.

Superintendent Gill said investigators established that Chaudhary was present at the crime scene and that evidence pointed to a conspiracy between the two accused.

The victim was the son of Vishal Agrawal, a well-known businessman from the Pimpri-Chinchwad area near Pune. According to media reports, the families had planned an extravagant wedding in Rajasthan later this year.

The Economic Times reported that a palace venue had already been booked in Udaipur and extensive arrangements were under way for what was expected to be a grand celebration.

The murder case was formally registered after Vishal Agrawal filed a complaint with police.

Both accused are in custody and police are continuing their investigation to determine whether anyone else was involved in planning or facilitating the crime.

The case has left both families devastated and raised disturbing questions about betrayal, deception and a relationship that investigators say turned deadly.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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