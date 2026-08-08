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Rat caught on CCTV stealing $12,000 in gold jewellery from Indian shop

Workers traced the rodent to its burrow and recovered every stolen gold ornament

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Employees reviewed CCTV footage and were astonished to see a rat repeatedly dragging rings and chains from the display area.
Employees reviewed CCTV footage and were astonished to see a rat repeatedly dragging rings and chains from the display area.
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New Delhi: A rat has become the most unlikely suspect in a jewellery theft after security cameras captured it stealing gold rings and chains worth about $12,000 from a shop in southern India.

The bizarre incident unfolded at a jewellery store in Tumakuru, in the southern state of Karnataka, where staff discovered that several gold ornaments had disappeared during a routine stock check. 

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With no signs of a break-in, employees reviewed CCTV footage and were astonished to see a rat repeatedly dragging rings and chains from the display area through a small opening beneath the shop.

Following the rodent's trail, workers traced a network of tunnels to its underground burrow beneath the shop floor, where they recovered all of the missing jewellery hidden inside. 

The unusual theft quickly attracted widespread attention on social media, with the shop's owners expressing relief that the entire collection of stolen ornaments had been recovered intact.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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