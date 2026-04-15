Bride-to-be critical after acid attack days before wedding in Delhi

Accused linked to groom held after attack days before wedding ceremony
Dubai: A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition after an acid attack in Delhi’s Indira Vihar area, police said.
The victim was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors said she remains in a critical state.
Police have registered a case at Gokalpuri Police Station and launched an investigation. A forensic team has inspected the scene and collected evidence.
According to preliminary findings, the victim was due to be married on April 19. Police said the attack was allegedly carried out by a 26-year-old woman who was in a relationship with the prospective groom.
The accused is believed to have thrown acid on the victim at her home while she was preparing for her mehendi ceremony.
Residents described the victim as a bright student from a large family. The incident has shocked the community, coming just days before her wedding.
Police said the accused has been arrested and further investigations are under way.