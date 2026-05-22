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19 dead after two armed attacks in northern Honduras: prosecutors

Police ambush and plantation massacre deepen fears over Honduras’ security crisis

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AFP
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Police in Trujillo municipality in northern Honduras said rival gangs are illegally occupying and exploiting two palm plantations. At least 19 people, including six police officers, were killed following two simultaneous armed attacks.
Police in Trujillo municipality in northern Honduras said rival gangs are illegally occupying and exploiting two palm plantations. At least 19 people, including six police officers, were killed following two simultaneous armed attacks.
AP

At least 19 people, including six police officers, were killed in northern Honduras following two simultaneous armed attacks.

Gunmen opened fire at a plantation in the municipality of Trujillo and on police in Omoa. Authorities are investigating the shootings, which occurred against a backdrop of long-standing regional agrarian disputes.

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Trujillo Attack

At least 19 workers were shot and killed in an attack at a plantation in the northern municipality of Trujillo, a region plagued by a decades-long agrarian conflict.

Omoa attack

In a separate incident near the Guatemalan border, assailants ambushed police in the municipality of Omoa, killing six officers. The slain officers were assigned to an anti-gang mission.

Uncertainty

The exact death toll remains difficult to confirm, as anxious relatives of the victims removed bodies from the crime scenes before official state forensics teams could process them. 

Fact file

Location: The twin attacks struck the resource-rich northern Honduran coast, specifically Trujillo (Colón department) and Omoa (Cortés department).

Agrarian crisis: The Trujillo area is the site of a long-standing land rights conflict involving farmers, cooperatives, and large agricultural corporations, leading to historic episodes of violence and targeted killings.

Security crisis: Honduras continues to battle rampant gang violence, with groups like MS-13 and Barrio 18 heavily involved in homicides, drug trafficking, and extortion.

Violence prevalent, under-investigated


Because violence in the region is prevalent and often under-investigated, human rights organizations such as the Human Rights Watch and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights actively track and report on the civil unrest and impunity surrounding agrarian and political conflicts in Honduras.

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