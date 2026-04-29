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Toddler rescued from 18-metre-deep well in northern Syria

Initial reports indicated that he did not suffer serious injuries

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three-year-old boy rescued after falling into water well in Northern Syria.
Three-year-old boy rescued after falling into water well in Northern Syria.
Al Ekhbariah Syria

A three-year-old boy was successfully rescued after falling into an artesian water well approximately 18 meters deep in the town of Shmarakh, in the northern Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Civil Defence said.

Rescue teams, working alongside a local civilian, responded quickly and rushed to the scene. The young man volunteered to descend into the well with the assistance of specialised teams, reaching the trapped toddler and securing him before both were safely pulled to the surface by civil defence crews.

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Emergency teams immediately provided first aid to the child before transferring him to a hospital in the city of Azaz for further treatment, officials said. Initial reports indicated that he did not suffer serious injuries.

The operation underscored the risks posed by uncovered wells in rural areas, where limited safety measures can leave children vulnerable to accidents.

Local media said the incident has renewed calls for stronger precautions around open wells, particularly in communities with restricted access to emergency services.

The boy’s rescue brought relief to his family and the wider community, highlighting the critical role of emergency responders in such situations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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