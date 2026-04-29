Initial reports indicated that he did not suffer serious injuries
A three-year-old boy was successfully rescued after falling into an artesian water well approximately 18 meters deep in the town of Shmarakh, in the northern Aleppo countryside, the Syrian Civil Defence said.
Rescue teams, working alongside a local civilian, responded quickly and rushed to the scene. The young man volunteered to descend into the well with the assistance of specialised teams, reaching the trapped toddler and securing him before both were safely pulled to the surface by civil defence crews.
Emergency teams immediately provided first aid to the child before transferring him to a hospital in the city of Azaz for further treatment, officials said. Initial reports indicated that he did not suffer serious injuries.
The operation underscored the risks posed by uncovered wells in rural areas, where limited safety measures can leave children vulnerable to accidents.
Local media said the incident has renewed calls for stronger precautions around open wells, particularly in communities with restricted access to emergency services.
The boy’s rescue brought relief to his family and the wider community, highlighting the critical role of emergency responders in such situations.