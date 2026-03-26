UAE rains: 15-year-old boy rescued after being swept away in Khor Fakkan valley stream

The teenager, who was playing near a valley stream, slipped and fell into the water
Khor Fakkan: A 15-year-old Arab boy was rescued unharmed after being swept away by strong currents in a valley in the Al Zubarah area of Khor Fakkan, authorities said on Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 4.20pm, when the teenager, who was playing near a valley stream, slipped and fell into the water, according to Khor Fakkan Civil Defence officials.
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The fast-moving current carried him an extensive distance downstream before he became trapped among trees in a densely wooded area. Officials said the trees helped slow his movement and prevented the situation from worsening until rescue teams arrived.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert and carried out a swift and safe rescue operation.
The boy was pulled out in good health and did not sustain any injuries, with Civil Defence personnel carrying out the operation efficiently and effectively.