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UAE rains: 15-year-old boy rescued after being swept away in Khor Fakkan valley stream

The teenager, who was playing near a valley stream, slipped and fell into the water

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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UAE rains: 15-year-old boy rescued after being swept away in Khor Fakkan valley stream
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Khor Fakkan: A 15-year-old Arab boy was rescued unharmed after being swept away by strong currents in a valley in the Al Zubarah area of Khor Fakkan, authorities said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 4.20pm, when the teenager, who was playing near a valley stream, slipped and fell into the water, according to Khor Fakkan Civil Defence officials.

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The fast-moving current carried him an extensive distance downstream before he became trapped among trees in a densely wooded area. Officials said the trees helped slow his movement and prevented the situation from worsening until rescue teams arrived.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the alert and carried out a swift and safe rescue operation.

The boy was pulled out in good health and did not sustain any injuries, with Civil Defence personnel carrying out the operation efficiently and effectively.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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