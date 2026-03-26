Not a cyclone: UAE weather system explained as heavy rain continues

NCM dismisses rumours, says low-pressure system causing rain and winds
Dubai: The UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has stressed that the current weather system affecting the country cannot be classified or described as a cyclone, as heavy rains continued across several areas during the final phase of the unstable conditions.
As the low-pressure system enters its final stage, rumours have circulated describing the situation as a cyclone. However, Dr Ahmed Habib, a meteorology expert at the NCM, told Gulf News that describing the current system as a cyclone is scientifically incorrect.
He explained that cyclones have clearly defined characteristics, particularly strong and sustained winds affecting large geographical areas, often causing significant damage. By contrast, the UAE is experiencing an extension of a relatively deep low-pressure system associated with convective cloud formations.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery
Habib said the current conditions are the result of a low-pressure extension moving from the north-west towards the UAE, carrying large amounts of moisture. This has led to the development of convective clouds responsible for heavy rainfall and occasional strong winds.
He added that the scattered nature of the winds observed across the country further confirms that the system differs from a cyclone, where strong winds typically affect wide areas in a consistent pattern.
The NCM said the impact of the low-pressure system is expected to gradually weaken, although chances of light to moderate rainfall remain over islands and some northern areas at intervals.
According to the centre, the final wave of rainfall is expected to affect western regions before moving towards Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi by early morning, then extending to northern areas, Al Ain and eastern regions during the day. Heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning and limited hail is expected in some areas before cloud cover gradually decreases overnight.
Since Saturday, successive waves of unstable weather have brought heavy rainfall across the country, beginning in western regions and islands before extending to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah, and later reaching inland and eastern areas including Al Ain.
The NCM said cloud cover is expected to decrease in the coming days, with north-westerly winds becoming active to strong at times, particularly at sea, accompanied by a drop in temperatures. Winds may also raise dust and reduce visibility, while sea conditions are expected to remain rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Authorities urged the public to rely on official information and avoid circulating inaccurate descriptions of the weather system.